Thrift Shopper Says You Should Always Soak Your Thrifted Items In OxiClean Before Wearing Them And Reveals The Disgusting Reason Why

Thrift shopping is a great way to save money and also get clothes that suit your personal fashion.

Buying second hand clothes can also help the environment by reducing the amount of clothes in landfills.

But there is a downside to thrifting: you don’t know if those clothes are clean. TikToker @itscristinaalor calls her (dirty) clothes “New York City thrifting.”

In a brief video that has gone viral, she shows us a container of cute garments she bought at a thrift store. The container is in a tub and the clothes are soaking in it.

Seems harmless enough.

But then she dumps the container and we see brown water pouring out toward the drain.

She doesn’t say a word in the video, but a chipper AI woman’s voice reads out her overlay text: “This is a reminder to soak your thrifted items in Oxi Clean.”

One should infer that the disgusting color of the water speaks for itself.

The overlay and AI voice end with “Before mixing with your laundry.”

Cristina doesn’t explain why she recommends Oxi Clean specifically.

At least she didn’t get roaches.

Watch the full clip.

Here is what folks are saying.

Oops that’s not what she was going for!

Same! Hot water is probably best.

Hurray! It’s cool to see this kind of feedback.

Good question. I’ve never bought anything second hand that was dry clean only.

Excellent point. We have a lot of dead skin, sweat, oils and deodorant stains.

I’m not hungry anymore.

