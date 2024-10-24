‘Turns out I’ve been washing dishes with hand soap my entire life.’ – Consumer Shows That Dawn Antibacterial Dishwashing Liquid Is Actually Hand Soap

The woman you’re about to meet is named Pam and she’s FIRED UP…about Dawn.

Yes, Dawn!

She posted a video on TikTok and wondered aloud if Dawn soap is “fake.”

Pam said, “Okay, look. I’m pretty sure everybody is used to buying this blue Dawn. I’m pretty sure quite a few of you buy green Dawn.”

Pam laid out the differences between blue and green Dawn as she sees it and said, “This blue Dawn clearly says dishwashing liquid. Now, look at this green Dawn really close. At the top, it clearly says, ‘ANTIBACTERIAL HAND SOAP’.”

She added, “Down here at the bottom, we’re used to seeing, has a QR code, and it says, ‘DISHWASHING LIQUID.’”

Pam referred to the green Dawn and wrote in the video’s caption, “No Way! I’ve Been Washing Dishes with FAKE Dawn Dish Soap My Entire Life. I’ve been living a lie! Turns out I’ve been washing dishes with hand soap my entire life. Can you believe it?”

Is she on to something here…?

Check out the video.

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This viewer weighed in.

Another person shared their thoughts.

And this TikTokker doesn’t like how times have changed…

Who knew dish soap could be so complicated…?

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁