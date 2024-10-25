Visiting Brother-In-Law With A Poor Driving Record Demands To Use Their Sports Car, But When They Refuse The Family Is Furious And Ends Their Trip Early

When family comes to town, it’s easy to regress into more childish ways – even as adults.

One host had already kindly loaned a car to their family, but when their entitled (and irresponsible) brother-in-law demanded access to their new sports car, they drew the line.

Their refusal sparked a family fight that sent the entitled guests packing earlier than expected.

Read on for the full story!

AITA for not lending my car to my brother in law? My older sister (39) and her husband (35) came to visit me. I picked it them up from the airport and they were carless here. While they were visiting, my sister took my SUV to see one of her friends who also lives in my city. That left me with my brother-in-law.

Then the BIL made an unreasonable request.

We were talking normally about unimportant stuff, when he suddenly told me that he also is supposed to go see someone and asked me if he could borrow my second car, which is a new sports car. I told him that I would be more comfortable taking him or grabbing him an Uber.

He didn’t take this well at all.

When I said this, he was visibly mad and offended. He said he is not going anywhere and proceeded to just use the phone while he waited for my sister. When my sister got home, she asked him why she didn’t go, and he said that I wouldn’t let him drive my car.

Their sister immediately took his side.

She also got very offended, calling me selfish and disrespectful, and they left my house to stay at a hotel. I was confused because I thought there wasn’t anything wrong.

But the host felt like they were perfectly justified in denying the request.

My brother in law has gotten into a couple of car accidents, and isn’t the most mature driver. At the same time, the car is new and I just don’t feel comfortable sharing it. AITA? Should I apologize?

This is no way for a house guest to behave.

What did Reddit think?

Their family members had no right to act this way.

Given his track record, it’s safe to assume the BIL wouldn’t have been responsible with the new car.

Even lending one car was extremely generous.

If their family keeps behaving this way, they might not have a place to stay next time.

While this family trip may have taken an unexpected detour, this person wasn’t about to lend out their new car to an irresponsible driver.

This family needs to put the brakes on their entitled attitude.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.