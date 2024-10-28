Walmart Customer Showed Viewers The Weird Skibidi Toilet Toy They’re Selling

I’ve never seen one of these before, but all I can say is that I’m now incredibly intrigued.

I’m talking about something called a Skibidi Toilet and a TikTokker named Chelsea was nice enough to post a video and show viewers what these products are all about.

The toy toilet is based on a popular meme and Chelsea found a Skibidi display at Walmart.

She asked viewers, “Okay, what the hell is a Skibidi?”

She tested out the flushing mechanism on the toilet and said, “It works. If you’re looking for Skibidis, Walmart. What the hell?”

What the hell, indeed…

Take a look at the video.

Now let’s see what folks had to say about this on TikTok.

This person has a question…

Another viewer chimed in.

And this TikTokker just doesn’t get it…

I think I need to buy one of these…

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.