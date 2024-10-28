Walmart Customer Showed Viewers The Weird Skibidi Toilet Toy They’re Selling
by Matthew Gilligan
I’ve never seen one of these before, but all I can say is that I’m now incredibly intrigued.
I’m talking about something called a Skibidi Toilet and a TikTokker named Chelsea was nice enough to post a video and show viewers what these products are all about.
The toy toilet is based on a popular meme and Chelsea found a Skibidi display at Walmart.
She asked viewers, “Okay, what the hell is a Skibidi?”
She tested out the flushing mechanism on the toilet and said, “It works. If you’re looking for Skibidis, Walmart. What the hell?”
What the hell, indeed…
Take a look at the video.
@chelseagonzales80
Now let’s see what folks had to say about this on TikTok.
This person has a question…
Another viewer chimed in.
And this TikTokker just doesn’t get it…
I think I need to buy one of these…
