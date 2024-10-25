October 25, 2024 at 8:22 am

Walmart Shopper Saw An Employee Putting Frozen Shrimp In A Fresh Seafood Display Case

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@highonrhy

I knew it!

I’ve had a theory for years that the “fresh” seafood we see in a lot of grocery stores isn’t fresh at all…

And this video confirms my theory!

A TikTokker posted a video from a Walmart store and showed viewers that things might not be as advertised…

Source: TikTok

The shopper filmed a Walmart employee stocking a display in the supposedly “fresh” seafood section with frozen shrimp.

Source: TikTok

The person filming said,  “Ain’t nothing fresh. Look at this ****.”

Not a good look, Walmart!

Source: TikTok

Here’s the video.

And this is how TikTokkers reacted.

This viewer shared their thoughts.

Screen Shot 2024 10 08 at 10.57.54 AM Walmart Shopper Saw An Employee Putting Frozen Shrimp In A Fresh Seafood Display Case

Another individual chimed in.

Screen Shot 2024 10 08 at 10.58.09 AM Walmart Shopper Saw An Employee Putting Frozen Shrimp In A Fresh Seafood Display Case

And this person spoke up.

Screen Shot 2024 10 08 at 10.58.31 AM Walmart Shopper Saw An Employee Putting Frozen Shrimp In A Fresh Seafood Display Case

That doesn’t seem right…

Categories: STORIES
