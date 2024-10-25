Walmart Shopper Saw An Employee Putting Frozen Shrimp In A Fresh Seafood Display Case

I knew it!

I’ve had a theory for years that the “fresh” seafood we see in a lot of grocery stores isn’t fresh at all…

And this video confirms my theory!

A TikTokker posted a video from a Walmart store and showed viewers that things might not be as advertised…

The shopper filmed a Walmart employee stocking a display in the supposedly “fresh” seafood section with frozen shrimp.

The person filming said, “Ain’t nothing fresh. Look at this ****.”

Not a good look, Walmart!

Here’s the video.

And this is how TikTokkers reacted.

This viewer shared their thoughts.

Another individual chimed in.

And this person spoke up.

That doesn’t seem right…

