What Teeth Whitening Products Work, And Which Ones Are A Waste Of Money

We all want to have whiter, brighter teeth, because for whatever reason, we know that’s what people would rather look at than dingy ones.

There are so many whiteners on the market, though, that it can be hard to tell what works and how.

Over 35 million people just in the US use tooth whiteners every year, and they will choose a variety of methods.

Let’s find out which ones are most likely to work.

First up, activated charcoal.

Many people and products swear that scrubbing with activated charcoal is an effective and natural solution, but in reality, those claims are unfounded.

A 2017 review published in the Journal of the American Dental Association found “insufficient evidence” to support the ability of charcoal powders to whiten teeth.

In fact, they didn’t even find enough evidence to call them safe to use, so proceed with caution if you decide to give it a go anyway.

The American Dental Association (ADA) even warns that you may wind up permanently damaging your enamel with prolonged use.

Next up, baking soda!

It’s another favorite at-home remedy and it can actually assist, at least in the short-term.

ADA spokesperson Dr. Matt Messina told CNN that even if it does have mild bleaching properties, the abrasive nature can cause damage.

“You might see short-term whitening with an abrasive, as it will remove surface stains and teeth may get whiter quickly, but the long-term damage is in no way worth that.”

A lot of people look to save money by using drugstore products like whitening strips and gels.

Experts say it can be hard to tell how effective they are because honestly, there is little to no regulation or vetting of claims on the boxes.

Many teeth-whitening products use hydrogen peroxide, which is a bleaching agent considered to be a “cosmetic.” These aren’t subject to FDA approval.

Some do have an ADA “Seal of Acceptance,” which requires the product to pass safety and efficacy data from lab or clinical studies.

If you’re considering the currently-popular purple toothpaste, dentist Jason Cellars says you should steer clear.

“People see instant results because the purple hue turns the yellow hue of your teeth white. Unfortunately, this illusion is short-lived, and your teeth will only appear whiter until the toothpaste fully washes off.”

Last and honestly, sometimes least (due to cost) is getting your teeth professionally whitened by a dentist.

These treatments include enamel microabrasion or the use of gels or solutions containing hydrogen peroxide.

Dentist and teacher Gennaro Cataldo says the solutions they use in the office are “totally different from the material you buy in the drugstore. It’s highly concentrated; the gums actually have to be protected from this material.”

The whitening you receive at a dentist’s office could last up to two years, so you have to consider that when comparing price tags.

Either way, the ADA suggests you visit your dentist before trying any method at all.

“Whitening may not work on all teeth, and if you are a candidate, some methods – whether at-home or in the dental office – may be better for your teeth than others.”

Good luck to you.

Alternatively, you could just embrace your “natural” tooth color.

