When Lawn Mower Company Screws Customer Over With Unfair Policy, He Fights Back With The Fine Print To Get His Way

There are tons of services out there that promise to make customers’ lives easier, especially with cumbersome tasks like mowing the lawn.

When one company locks this customer into an unfair agreement, an enraged customer pokes holes in the fine print and gets his way in the most satisfying way.

Read on for the full story!

The Three Cut Minimum I have always hated mowing the lawn. At the same time, I don’t want to be that neighbor, so I do my best to stay on top of it. However, while I started out strong this summer, a series of medical issues left me in a state where mowing was a bit too much for me to handle. Add in a few other excuses on the remaining times I could mow, and the lawn was making me look like the neighbor I didn’t want to be.

So they decide to hire someone else to do the job.

I decided I’d pay someone to mow for a change and then pick it back up once it was back under control. My first mistake was when the company I contacted advertised a one-time cut, but when I called to schedule service, I was notified they had a three-cut minimum. I should have backed out then, but I didn’t.

The service proved to not be as good as advertised.

The first mower showed up and canceled the mowing, claiming my lawn was 100% over 23 inches and that they would charge me a 500% markup for the service. The photos taken were of the few higher points in the lawn (all my front yard) with a tape measure you couldn’t read the numbers off of.

The company didn’t make it easy to cancel, so the homeowner tries to stick with it.

I was annoyed, to say the least, and I originally tried to cancel here, but was hit with the whole contract bit. So I told them I’d mow it and just use them to end the season and take it easy. I actually only mowed the front lawn, and even then, not the whole lawn. Miraculously, two weeks later, the mower that showed up did the whole lawn and somehow didn’t see that the untouched backyard was a problem.

The service continued to prove unreliable.

The next mowing day came and went, and no one showed up. So I reported it and canceled the mowing through the app. Despite canceling, someone showed up the following day. I’m annoyed, and I want out, so I go into the app and try to cancel my service again. It looks like the service was canceled, and I saved screenshots. Then, today, I get a message saying my mower is on the way.

The grass clearly didn’t need to be mowed.

Here’s the thing: we have had a drought for the last month or so, it’s the end of the season, and my lawn hasn’t grown even a half-inch in the last two weeks. I am beyond furious at this point. I wait until the guy shows up and talk to him. He’s a great guy and a contractor for this booking company (which I thought was the case). He tells me he gets this all the time and lets me know he’s going to send a message to the company. I felt bad that his time got wasted, but there wasn’t much I could do about that.

Still, the company wouldn’t listen.

An hour later, I get a message showing I’m rescheduled for tomorrow. I’m done. So I call them up, and after speaking with one agent, I get to the escalation team. He tells me my service is canceled, but I still have one mowing as per the contract. We go back and forth for a bit, and he won’t budge. I ask him if he would schedule snow removal in the middle of summer, so why should I schedule mowing when it isn’t needed? Nothing.

So the homeowner tries a more unorthodox approach.

“Fine. Schedule me for June in 2047.” “June when, sir?” “June 4, 2047. I’m sure I’ll need my lawn mowed then.” “We can’t schedule that far in advance.” He’s insistent that it has to be this year or next year, but I keep pushing.

The homeowner pulls out the fine print to support his argument.

I remind him that I agreed to a three-cut minimum and that nowhere in any of the conversations did the company specify a restriction on when. So I wanted to schedule it for June 4, 2047, and he needed to make it happen.

Then, sweet victory.

“One moment, sir, while I talk to support.” I wait for another few minutes, and then he comes back. “Your service is fully canceled. No one is coming out.”

Now that’s more like it.

What did Reddit have to say?

This user has a vendetta against a similar company.

This redditor saw an opportunity for a pun and they took it.

Of course the company can’t let the contract benefit the customer!

Maybe the homeowner could just cut out the middle man?

At the end of the day, many companies aren’t actually as great as they make themselves out to be.

When it comes to lawn care, sometimes it’s best to not cut corners.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.