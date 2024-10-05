When This Grieving Husband’s Wife Passed Away, His Sister Wanted Some Of Her Clothes. He Told Her No And Said Would Burn Them Before Giving Them To Her.

When a close family member passes away, many people will want to keep certain items of theirs to remember them by.

What happens if your wife passes and your sister tries to lay claim to all her clothes and then gets upset when you tell her that your wife wanted them to go to her favorite charity?

That is what this grieving husband experienced, and his family is upset about how he handled it.

AITA for not giving my sister my wife’s clothes? My wife was a corporate lawyer and mediator. She had some very nice work clothes.

How awful.

She was diagnosed with ovarian cancer and was gone in two years. The last six months of her life were hell. My sister Sarah didn’t do anything for us of us during that time. My wife never liked her. I do not like her. She is a selfish cow.

Come on sis, there is a time and a place for asking for things.

At my wife’s wake, she started asking about my wife’s clothes, and I brushed her off. She wanted to pick out a few pieces to “remember my wife by,” and I ignored her. It’s been six months, and I’ve attended my mom’s birthday, but I’m still not in the mood to deal with people.

Then Sarah comes, asking about my wife’s clothes. I told her my wife wanted me to donate them to this women’s shelter, and she often helped. It will help women in need with their own court cases, court appointments, and job interviews.

Wow, I can’t believe she said that.

My sister Sarah said my wife was even selfish in death. I asked her what the heck did she mean? And she started going off on how my wife always thought she was better than her, and it’s not far that the clothes are going to charity and not to family.

Good for him!

I told my sister I would rather see my wife’s clothes lit on fire than on her back. My sister started crying, and my mom came over to see what was wrong.

SHE is taking it hard?

My mom told me to be easy on my sister because she was talking about my wife’s death hard. The insanity of that coming out of my mom’s mouth made me grab my stuff and leave. My mom acts like I had to ruin her birthday by being melodramatic, but I cannot believe their emotional blackmail towards me over fucking clothes that they have no right to. AITA?

Wow, Mom and sister are pretty heartless here.

Take a look at the comments and see what other people have to say.

Pretty bad when your sister tries to manipulate you about your late wife.

They have a lot of nerve.

This person is right, Sara is selfish.

This comment shows that his sister is selfish and classless.

This person points out that he is just following his wife’s wishes.

It is hard to believe that family would do this to him.

Some people have the worst luck.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.