Why Do Converse Shoes Have Felt On The Bottom? The Explanation Is Fascinating. – ‘It will technically count as a slipper.’

I guess that all Converse shoes are not created equally…

A TikTokker named Scott posted a video on the social media platform and talked to viewers about discrepancies they might have noticed on their difference Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers.

Scott said, “Let me ask you this. Why do Converse have felt on the bottom of their shoes?”

He continued, “Converse imports their shoes from China, and whenever you have to import something, you have to pay a tariff on it.”

Scott said that the tariff on Chinese goods coming into the U.S. can be quite high and that’s when the folks at Converse decided to get clever.

Scott said, “They figured out that if they put felt on the bottom of their shoes and as long as the sole is at least 50% felt. Then it will technically count as a slipper.”

Scott said that the tariff on slippers is much lower, so it makes a lot of sense for the company to do business this way.

