Why Do Windshield Wipers Have Dots On Them? This Guy Explains. – ‘This one’s black. It’s good.’

I’m not gonna lie and say that I’m a car guy, and that’s why I appreciate when folks like this post informational videos and explain the ins and outs of vehicles.

His name is Billy and he posted a video on TikTok and gave viewers a heads-up about their car’s windshield wipers.

Billy showed viewers a windshield wiper and said, “See this dot right here on your windshield wipers? They serve a purpose.”

He added, “This one’s black. It’s good. But if you ever see this, it turned yellow, that means it’s time to replace it.”

Billy continued, “In case you didn’t know, now you know. Change your wiper blades if you see those yellow dots. I love you. Peace and love, be safe on the road.”

Thanks for the tip!

Here’s the video.

And this is what folks said about it on TikTok.

This viewer like this guy’s stuff.

Another person shared their thoughts.

And this TikTok user spoke up.

I did not know that!

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.