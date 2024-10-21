October 20, 2024 at 8:22 pm

Why Do Windshield Wipers Have Dots On Them? This Guy Explains. – ‘This one’s black. It’s good.’

by Matthew Gilligan

I’m not gonna lie and say that I’m a car guy, and that’s why I appreciate when folks like this post informational videos and explain the ins and outs of vehicles.

His name is Billy and he posted a video on TikTok and gave viewers a heads-up about their car’s windshield wipers.

Billy showed viewers a windshield wiper and said, “See this dot right here on your windshield wipers? They serve a purpose.”

He added, “This one’s black. It’s good. But if you ever see this, it turned yellow, that means it’s time to replace it.”

Billy continued, “In case you didn’t know, now you know. Change your wiper blades if you see those yellow dots. I love you. Peace and love, be safe on the road.”

