Wife Asked Her Husband To Help Out With House Chores But He Refused, So She Lost It And Snapped At Him That She Can’t Do It All Alone

AITA for getting frustrated with my husband for refusing to do chores? I have been married to my husband for seven years. I work full-time, and while I love my job, it can be exhausting. I take pride in keeping our home clean and organized, but lately, I’ve been feeling overwhelmed with all the chores.

I’ve brought up the issue multiple times, explaining how tired I get and asking him to help out more. I suggested we create a chore chart or divide tasks, but he usually shrugs it off. He says he doesn’t see the big deal, and that he thinks I like doing things my way. I don’t think he realizes how much stress it adds to my day when I come home to a messy house.

Last week, I came home after a long day, and the place was a disaster. I snapped, and told him that I can’t handle it alone anymore. He got defensive, saying he works hard, too, and deserves some downtime.

I understand that he works, but so do I. And I feel like I’m shouldering most of the household responsibilities. Now, I’m left wondering if I overreacted and whether I’m being unreasonable for wanting him to pitch in. AITA?

