Will $500 Worth Of Lottery Tickets From A Gas Station Return More Cash Than She Bought Them For? – ‘These are $20 apiece. There’s 25 in a book.’

Have you ever heard the theory that if a person buys a whole book of lottery tickets, they’ll at least get their money back?

I have not, but apparently, it’s a real thing and a woman took to TikTok to test out the theory.

She told viewers, “Somebody told me you buy the full book of lotto tickets like these scratchers, you’re guaranteed to win your money back, if not more.”

She continued, “These are $20 apiece. There’s 25 in a book. $500. You’re telling me if I spend $500 I’m guaranteed to win $500 if not more? You got me, I’m gonna do it.”

The woman bought the tickets and said, “It is completely sealed still. So it’s $500.”

She then said, “Let’s get to scratchin’.”

She made her way through all the lottery tickets and some were winners and some were losers.

And she wasn’t too crazy about how her experiment turned out.

She told viewers, “I am flabbergasted, $280.”

Doh!

Here’s the video.

This was not the best use of her money…

