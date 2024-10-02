Woman Doesn’t Invite Rude Coworker To Her Wedding, But He Causes Trouble When He Finds Out He’s Excluded

Weddings are meant to be celebrations of love and joy, but if you aren’t careful with the guest list, you can expect drama.

AITA for not inviting my coworker to my wedding after they made negative comments about my partner? I (29F) am getting married soon and have been planning the wedding for months.

I work closely with a coworker (31M) who has made several negative and uncomfortable comments about my partner (30M) over the past year. I’ve tried to brush it off and maintain professionalism, but the comments have started to get under my skin.

When I sent out wedding invitations, I decided not to invite this coworker, as I didn’t want any negative energy at my wedding.

Now, he’s found out through mutual colleagues and is hurt and offended, and my other coworkers are questioning why he wasn’t invited, saying I should’ve been more inclusive. I feel like I’m standing up for my partner and our special day, but I’m also worried that my decision might come off as petty or exclusionary.

What did Reddit have to say?

At the end of the day, she did what was best for her and her partner.

Office drama has no place at your wedding.

