Woman’s Friend Felt Threatened By Husband’s Crush On Her, So She Was Told to Dress Down. But When She Refuses Their Once Solid Friendship Falls Apart.

Navigating friendships can be tricky when personal insecurities come into play, especially when they involve a friend’s partner.

When one woman is asked to dress down to avoid catching her friend’s husband’s attention, a simple dinner outing becomes anything but simple.

Read on for the full story!

AITA for continue to wear makeup and dress in my normal style around a friend who thinks her husband has a crush on me? My (29f) friend (31f) has told me that her husband (35m) has a crush on me and has recently told her that he fantasizes over me.

Her friend came to her with an uncomfortable request.

This already makes me feel very awkward, but now she has asked if I can stop wearing makeup and wear baggy clothes around him.

When she doesn’t follow it, her friend gets even more upset.

We went out for dinner last night at a reasonably expensive restaurant with a few others (7 of us in total) and she text me when I got home saying she was angry at me for “looking hot” after she asked me to not wear makeup.

But she doesn’t think it’s fair for her friend to dictate her clothing. She’s not purposely seeking attention from her friend’s husband.

She’s my friend and I want to do the right thing, but there’s nothing I could wear that is baggy that would have suited the restaurant we were in (Michelin star). My style is very conservative and I was wearing a very average dress with heels.

She’s conflicted on how to best approach her friend about this problem.

I’ve written out several responses ranging from an apology to being quite rude but wanted to sense check my thoughts here before I go back to her. I don’t want to make life difficult for her, but what she’s asking for feels unreasonable. AITA?

This doesn’t sound like her problem at all.

Did Reddit agree?

So many things are wrong with this situation, but regardless, the woman is not in the wrong.

Her friend should be holding her husband accountable, not her!

It’s not right of her friend to put her issues onto others.

Her friend was wrong to even disclosing the issue to begin with.

In the end, it wasn’t about the clothes or makeup, but the trust that had already started to unravel.

It’s clear that trying to dim your own light won’t fix the shadows cast by someone else’s insecurities.

