College Student Decided To Quit School Midway Through The Year, But Seemed Surprised She Still Owed Her Roommates Her Portion Of The Bills

Going to college isn’t for everyone.

In today’s story, one college student decides to quit school.

While it’s up to her to make that decision, the problem is that she had been splitting the bills with her roommates and stopped paying her portion of the bills when she decided to leave.

Her roommates are not okay with that.

Let’s see how the roommates get revenge and their money…

Flaky college roommate forced to spend $ on new lightbulbs Brian (20m), K (20f), and I (19f) rent a 3 br apt together and are all friends and students at the local university for the fall term 1991. Everyone splits bills 3 ways. In October K spends more time at home and less time in the apt and doesn’t pony up her third. Brian and I have to half the expenses despite calling her and nagging her. In Nov she informs us she’s quitting school and good luck to us. We immediately go to the leasing office who thankfully move us into a 2 br.

We call at 5 pm to inform K to come get the rest of her stuff by 10 pm or management is throwing it all in the dumpster. Not true, but K doesn’t know that. And then we removed every single lightbulb from the entire apartment. Petty, right?

Giggling behind half closed blinds, we watched her enter the old abode from our new apartment in the building across the lot from the old one. She then hastily leaves in frustration and returns half an hour later with a Walmart bag. We see lights start turning on one by one throughout the apartment, and she packed up her little Mazda with the rest of her stuff. I’d like to say that was the last I saw of her, but it wasn’t.

I know this isn’t the pettiest story here, but it sure felt good to be able to stick it to her even just a little bit. Additionally-Brian and I took 2 of her more costly possessions when we moved, and informed the leasing office we wouldn’t give those items back unless she paid us back for what we covered for her. That once she paid us, we would give her back the collateral we were holding. Thankfully they facilitated that exchange 2 days later.

