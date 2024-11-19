A Driver Almost Hit Them In Order To Nab Their Parking Space, So They Took Their Time To Make Sure He Had To Keep Looking

Here’s a rule to live by: if someone is waiting for your spot in a parking lot and acts like a total psycho, just take your sweet time and make them wait.

To the man who almost ran me over. “I was at lunch and parked in a crowded circular lot, where cars loop around to find parking. After the meal, I came out, and as I stepped out onto the lot, a driver entered, made eye contact, and sped by me, presumably to find and get to my car to wait for me to back out.

I usually wouldn’t consider myself petty, but he knowingly saw me step into the road and his car came about a foot away from me. All to race me to my spot to make sure no other car got there first. My car was at the end of the loop, and I saw him slow to scan for which car I was getting into. I saw him turn on his blinkers for my spot so I avoided eye contact as I got in the car, pulled out my phone, and started looking very immersed with my phone. After about 60 seconds (if he was pettier or more patient I probably would have given up), he threw his hands up in the air and continued to loop.

I waited for another car to come close, and then pulled out of the spot so that driver would get the spot. Such minor revenge but I felt so smug.”

