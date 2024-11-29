Family Ranch Created A Land Dispute Between Siblings, But A Desperate Request Reopened Old Wounds And New Conflicts

Sibling relationships can be complicated enough, but add a family inheritance and years of distance to the mix? You get an extra sticky situation.

When one formally estranged brother makes a desperate plea to his brother, it exposes deep fractures and lingering family resentment.

AITA for not letting my brother’s family live on my property? My brother (55M) and I (53M) grew up on a working ranch.

My brother wasn’t interested in helping around the ranch and told my parents that if he was given the ranch, he would sell the entire property. My brother stored a ton of junk in one of the barns and had no interest in wanting to get rid of anything. I was not interested in selling the property and would invest into fixing up the ranch.

So when our parents passed away, I was given the ranch. I told my brother that if he wanted any of the junk that he left behind, he could come and grab it before I got rid of it. I gave him two months to come out and he never showed or expressed interest. I decided to fix all the buildings and built another house on the property for family. My wife’s father moved into the house as he couldn’t afford living on his own.

He passed away recently, and we have been working on cleaning the house. Our daughter (26F) has been a huge help around the house and helps around the ranch. I plan on leaving the ranch to her as she has expressed interest.

My brother went off to live in the city with his wife and two kids. When I was given the ranch, my brother changed, and he dropped all contact with the family. I did reach out to let him know when our parents passed and heard nothing.

My brother sent me a long message that his family was having trouble affording his current living situation and wanted to live in the other house. I was hesitant about him moving onto the property as I was not sure what he would do with the house or property.

I told him that I felt horrible about his situation, but I have not heard from him in years and was not ready for someone to move into the house. My brother went on to blaming me if his family became homeless and that it was my fault for going no contact with him. AITA for not letting my brother’s family live on my property?

