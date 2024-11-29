November 29, 2024 at 4:49 am

Planet Fitness Customer Discovers A Hidden Note On The Gym’s Computers That Says Something Nasty About Him. – ‘This is what they think about me.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@leroywaretravels

I’d love to see the notes about me at the local YMCA gym that I frequent!

But maybe I’m better off not knowing…

A man named Leroy posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what happened when he found out what employees at his Planet Fitness location really think about him.

Leroy’s video showed him at a Planet Fitness location and he stepped behind a counter with no workers at it to take a peek at a computer after he checked into the gym.

The screen shows that an employee wrote that he is “rude”.

Leroy said, “This is what they think about me. Rude.”

The next day, Leroy asked a Planet Fitness worker,  “I want to know why does my account say ‘rude’ on it? They put ‘rude’ on my account.”

The employee didn’t answer, and Leroy ended up walking away.

In the caption, he wrote, “People can’t get enough of me, and honestly, who can blame them? Haters are just my biggest fans. I’m on fire! 🔥 Thanks for making me Unstoppable.”

Well, at least he’s humble…

Here’s the video.

Now check out what folks had to say on TikTok.

Sometimes, it’s better to NOT know…

Honestly. This might be one of those times.

