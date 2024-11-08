A Neighbor Repeatedly Parked In Their Driveway, So They Pretended To Let Him Win While Plotting Their Revenge

A driveway is private property, because it belongs to the homeowner as part of their land.

“You can park ANYWHERE but where I park.” This happened a few years ago but a conversation about parking has bought it back up and I thought it would be perfect for this sub! It’s fairly simply, but was SO satisfying. So, my house is at the end of a ‘close.’ This is basically a small, longish, private dead end road to which our house was the last one of. When you reached the end, the actual road morphed into our driveway, was a different colour and was separated off by hedges, aside from the car entrance. It was clearly our driveway. We owned the land.

Upon purchasing the house, my parents were not warned of any bad neighbours. The driveway has space for four cars. We have one. It’s rarely used as both my parents get the train to London for work and walk to the station. This is relevant. Until we come back from a two week holiday, and find an old Renault plonked on our driveway.

At first, we say nothing, ’cause we have no issue with someone using our driveway just to visit their family or temporarily. But when the car kept leaving and coming back, we started to get annoyed. They hadn’t even asked us. We don’t use the other three spaces, but the rudeness made us mad. So, when the car next pulls into our driveway, we’re waiting. We open the door, confront the driver and ask him- nicely- to stop using our drive as a public car park.

Neighbour gets annoyed, said he ALWAYS used it, old neighbours had no issue. Looks us dead in the eye and goes, “You can park anywhere else but leave me my space or I’ll be mad.” My dad replies and goes, “We can park anywhere else? In that case, we won’t park where you park your car.” Old, rude man smiles. Thinks he’s won, and walks off a few doors down to his own house.

I think my father has given up and let him win. I’m a bit disappointed.

The next day I wake up for college to the sound of my dad’s car. The old man has gone to work, and my dad is in the process of parking his bunged up, massive Land Rover right over the entrance to our massive drive, meaning no other cars can enter. Technically, parking anywhere else other than where the old man wanted to leave his car.

