A FedEx Driver Got Robbed And The Thieves Are Using An Ingenious System To Do It. – ‘Somehow these people can get the tracking numbers to cell phones.’

by Matthew Gilligan

This is scary stuff!

A woman named Nay posted a video on TikTok and talked about what happened to a FedEx driver who was trying to deliver a package to her brother and sister-in-law’s house in Columbus, Ohio.

Nay said her sister-in-law sent her a video that was recorded from her Ring camera that showed a FedEx delivery driver on a porch.

The driver was accosted by a stranger who tried to wrestle a package from him.

Nay said her sister-in-law called for her husband and he ran outside to help the FedEx worker.

Nay said, “This has been happening. Come to find out, somehow these people can get the tracking numbers to cell phones. [My sister-in-law] is getting new phones for her and her family because she changed providers, and they somehow tracked it.”

She added, “They’re going around to all these houses and robbing delivery drivers. I really wanted to share this story with you so that you are aware of what’s going on with these deliveries and cell phones. Please be safe everyone.”

Nay posted a follow-up video and said that the thieves got away with the package and that she believes this incident was an inside job.

You gotta have eyes in the back of your head these days!

The absolute nerve!

