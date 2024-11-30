Big Lots Shopper Was Disappointed By Their Going Out Of Business Sale. – ‘When you thought you’d be walking out with a full car.’

Listen, if a store advertises that it’s having a BIG sale, they better follow through with it.

You know that’s the truth!

A woman named Sandy posted a video on TikTok and talked about why she wasn’t too happy with a Big Lots store after their sales weren’t exactly as advertised.

Sandy showed viewers that the sign in the Big Lot store was advertising that items in the store were 30% off…but that didn’t turn out to be the case…

Her video showed that most items in the store were only marked down 5% or 10%, which she clearly wasn’t happy about.

The text overlay on her video reads, “When you thought you’d be walking out with a full car…”

Doh!

Here’s the video.

And here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This viewer is over it.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this TikTok user weighed in.

Is this false advertising…?

It’s disappointing, that’s for sure.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!