After Dealing With A Toxic Boss For Years, Surprise VA Payout Lets Employee Quit In Epic Fashion

When you’ve had enough of being mistreated at work, sometimes the best revenge is walking away on your own terms.

So, what would you do if you checked your bank account one day and saw an unexpected deposit that meant you could finally quit without a second thought?

In the following story, one person finds themselves in this exact scenario and says goodbye to a toxic workplace.

Here’s how it happened.

I got my revenge today Long story short, I’ve been working with this company for going on 4 and a half years. My supervisor always yelled at me, belittled me, talk down to me…etc. So, when I was at work today, I randomly checked my bank account, and I saw I had 50k from the VA. I logged into the VA website, and it said I got my 100% disability.

Knowing he no longer had to deal with a terrible boss, he quit.

I was shaking a little, but then I came up with a brilliant idea. I called my supervisor, and she said what do you want? I said, “Y’all can kiss my patootie, I quit today.” And yeah, I reported her to HR twice before, but it got swept under the rug. A small dub for me.

Nice! It’s always great when you get the last laugh.

Let’s see how readers over at Reddit relate to this story.

Apparently, it takes years to get disability with the VA.

It seems this person spent months just on the paperwork.

This person simply thanks him and wishes him luck.

A life-changing moment, indeed!

Good for him!

After all he’s been through, he shouldn’t have to deal with disrespect at work – that’s just wrong!

