Girlfriend Doesn’t Contribute At All But Declares Herself “The Prize” In The Relationship, So Her Boyfriend Laughs In Disbelief

When someone’s not pulling their weight in a relationship, it can lead to some pretty awkward conversations.

So, what would you do if your partner claimed to be the “prize” in your relationship, all while avoiding responsibility and contributing nothing?

In today’s story, one guy finds himself in this exact scenario.

Here’s what happened.

AITAH for bursting out laughing when she told me what she brought to our relationship? I (25m) have been dating my girlfriend (Jen, 24f) for nine months. Five months ago, Jen lost her job when her company went under, and around the same time, she had a falling out with her roommate. She was in urgent need of housing but in an awkward position with her employment status, so she reluctantly asked if she could move into my house. I agreed because she had already spent the night several times, and she moved in under the condition that she would begin looking for work to contribute.

She wasn’t living up to her end of the agreement.

Now, back on our second date, when I asked Jen if she wanted to be exclusive, she responded by asking me what I would bring to a relationship with her. I answered as pragmatically as possible: a stable income, loyalty, companionship, willingness to compromise, and consistent attention to my appearance/hygiene. I didn’t really care much for the question at the time, and so while she seemed mildly satisfied with what I said, I didn’t ask her in return. I feel like I’ve held up my end of the bargain. But after moving in, Jen only really looked for work for about two weeks. She now spends most of her waking hours on Instagram, TikTok, and Netflix. I’ve raised the issue with her indirectly before by asking how her job search was going, and she said nobody was hiring, which I find hard to believe.

Here’s where he finally lost his patience with her.

Well, yesterday in the evening, I finally hit my limit. Jen drank a bottle of wine that I was saving for a romantic evening date and spent the rest of her day screwing around on her phone. After work, I sat her down and asked what she thought she brought to the relationship. Jen stared at me for a few seconds as if I had asked the dumbest question in the history of mankind. Then she erupted, frantically pointing at herself, “Me! I’m the prize!” From my perspective, this came from a woman who had just gotten day drunk off wine, watched Netflix, and ate all my food.

Amused at her answer, all he could do was laugh.

I honestly couldn’t contain myself, and I burst into laughter. Every time I looked back at her, she would give me this incredulous look while shrugging, which only made me laugh harder. Jen got really angry at me and let out this wailing shriek sort of sound. She stormed off to another room, where I’m 100% sure she just screwed around on her phone more. I haven’t talked to her since. I might have gone too far here. AITA?

That must be a tense environment.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit had to say about his story.

This person thinks Jen is a mooch.

Here’s someone who views her as lazy.

Perfect advice!

Harsh words, but so true!

Unless she agrees to completely change, this relationship will not get any better.

It’s probably best to just call it quits.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.