After Putting Up With Bad Behavior From His Neighbor For Years, He Saw His Opportunity For Revenge When The Neighbor Decided To Sell His House

The Long Game To set the stage, many decades ago, Barney and Betty immigrated from Europe and bought a farm. A few years later they had kids, and sponsored Wilma from the old country as a nanny. She met Fred, a local boy, fell in love and got married. Wilma stayed on as the nanny, and Fred worked as a farm hand. Their kids and Barney and Betty’s kids grew up together, and it was pretty much a big, blended family. Years go by, and Barney and Betty decide to sell the farm fields to Farmer Frank, but kept the land the house was on. They made enough off the sale to build a nice, new house, and rezoned the property lines.

They broke the lot up into 2 parcels, one for the new house, and one for the existing house, which they gifted to Fred & Wilma as a recognition of their years of dedicated and loving service. Both houses shared a well and a septic field. More time went by. Barney and Betty passed away, and their house was inherited by their son, Bam-Bam. Fred also passed away, and Wilma stayed in the house. She was an angel. Everyone in the town knew and loved her, she was like the town’s Grandmother. She was active in the church, and liked nothing more than crocheting booties for anyone in town that had a baby. Sadly, Wilma passed away too, and her house was inherited by her daughter, Pebbles. She was well established in a nearby metropolitan city, and made the decision to sell the house. ….and so it begins…. It was purchased by a builder from the city, which we’ll call Richard. The name suits him.

He wanted it as a country getaway, as he already had a place in the city. He got approval to improve the place, and his plans were to convert the barn into a multi-car garage with a man-cave and an apartment in what was the loft. He started by tearing down the house, with plans to replace it with a bigger, more modern house. The house was torn down, and the new build was started. Between the driveway and Farmer Frank’s field was a drainage culvert. So, the contractors started parking their vehicles on Bam-Bam’s lot. Bam-Bam asked the contractors not to do it, but they didn’t stop, so he approached Richard, and the conversation didn’t go well. Richard was an entitled big-shot, dealing with what he thought was a country bumpkin. To give you an idea, Richard once went to the local diner, and asked for the wine list. He was aggressive and disrespectful, and this pretty much set the tone for all future interactions.

Bam-Bam had enough, these contractor trucks were tearing up his ground, so one weekend, he built a fence along the border between his house and Richard’s. It wasn’t a complicated fence, he just got a buddy with a post-hole digger on his Bobcat, sunk posts, and strung planks between them. This caused no end of trouble with the build. There was no room to park for the contractors without getting in each other’s way, and they couldn’t park in the driveway which was only wide enough for one vehicle at a time. Contractors were mad. They had a long walk from the road to the build site, and had to carry tools and equipment back and forth, either that, or take turns dropping materials, waiting hours for the carpenters to finish unloading the lumber so that the plumbers could unload the pipes. Richard was furious, and came stomping over to Bam-Bam demanding that he dismantle the fence. Bam-Bam told him no, then a day later, Bam-Bam saw that “someone” had removed some of the fence and the contractor trucks were back on his land. Okay, thought Bam-Bam. Let’s play. The following weekend Bam-Bam irrigated the area where the contractors were parking. Irrigated it long and continuously.

He probably had to get a water delivery to make it happen, as the well had a limited capacity. On Monday, the first contractor to arrive turned off Richard’s driveway to go through the fence, and immediately sank up to his axles in mud. Did I mention that Bam-Bam owned the local service station, and knew every tow truck company within 100 miles? As it turned out, everyone they called was too busy to pull the truck out, and they had to call a tow truck from the city, almost 2 hours away. You can see how the relationship between Bam-Bam and Richard became somewhat less than neighborly. Time went by, and Richard’s house was completed. It was a low-maintenance setup, with interlocking brick over the compound, tall hedges separating Richard from Bam-Bam. They kept out of each other’s way, but they certainly weren’t pals. Richard’s kids would come up on the weekend and have a party now and then, but Bam-Bam put up with it. One issue that arose was when Richard decided to fill the small swimming pool that he had installed. This drew the well dry, and caused some sand to be pulled into the water treatment equipment.

When Bam-Bam approached Richard about the cost of the repair (via email), Richard basically replied that it was Bam-Bam’s problem. The same when the septic holding tank needed to be pumped. Bam-Bam offered to split the cost of the pumping, and Richard refused to part with a dime. Years passed, and Richard decided to list the house for sale. That’s when Bam-Bam made his move. He cut the water and capped the septic line leading from Richard’s house. Then he informed the real estate agent of what he had done. Well, that induced a thunderstorm, for sure. There’s no way Richard could sell a house that had no water, or any way to dispose of waste. He couldn’t build a septic field on his property, it was too small. He approached Farmer Frank to buy some of his land, but was rebuffed. His only option would have been to install a septic holding tank, but the only place to put it would have been right in the middle of his compound, and septic tanks can be….aromatic. It would also have meant removing the in-ground pool. Richard tried to argue in court that he was entitled to access to the well water and the septic field, but Bam-Bam won, arguing that the Wilma and Fred were given water and septic as a courtesy, and that there was no contractual obligation to provide Richard either well water or septic access. There was nothing in the deed to Wilma and Fred that could be grandfathered in, and Richard’s emails refusing to pay for maintenance to either system was the nail in the coffin. The property sat vacant and unusable for months. The price dropped through the floor, and the few people that expressed an interest in the property approached Bam-Bam with varying offers of cash to restore service. Bam-Bam declined. No offers were made to Richard for the house.

Finally, Richard did receive an offer from a numbered corporation, an offer that was about a quarter of the asking price. As is, with a statement that the buyer was aware that there was no water or septic service to the property. Without much choice, Richard accepted the offer. And that’s how Bam-Bam bought himself a beautiful, modern country home, at a steal of a price. He reattached the water and septic in an afternoon, and moved his furniture down the driveway.

He rented his old house out, for extra money, and had the numbered company negotiate with…himself…for an arrangement for perpetual use of the well and septic, thereby jacking the value of the house by a factor of 4. Later, if he decides to sell it, he’ll be making a massive profit. Bam-Bam now enjoys a country paradise, and is the social king of the hill in his town. All because Richard decided to be a jerk.

