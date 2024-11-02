Air Traveler Described His Miserable Night Stuck At JFK Airport. – ‘Cranked up the music and turned off the water fountains.’

Have you ever had to spend the night at an airport?

Let me tell you…it’s not fun!

A TikTokker named Hunter posted a video and showed viewers how his night at New York’s JFK Airport went…and it’s safe to say he wasn’t thrilled about it.

Hunter told viewers that airport workers “cranked up the music” and “turned off the water fountains” during his stay overnight at JFK.

He also said that the temperature dropped and got a lot colder in the airport.

Hunter also said that he thinks the chairs in the airport were designed to make sure no one can lay down and get comfortable and he aded that all the electrical outlets were turned off.

That doesn’t sound very accommodating, now does it?

Check out his video.

Here’s how TikTokkers reacted.

One viewer shared a story.

Another individual offered some advice.

And this TikTokker chimed in.

That doesn’t sound fun…

