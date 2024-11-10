‘Almost foolproof and impossible to catch.’ – Instagram Users Says People Are Cheating On Their Partners By Using The “Close Friends” Tab

I wasn’t even aware of the “Close Friends” tab on Instagram, but I guess you learn something new every day…

A TikTokker named Sofia posted a video on the social media platform and claimed that people are cheating on their partners using the Instagram feature.

Sofia told viewers, “They’re cheating on you through the “Close Friends” tab on Instagram” and she added that it’s “almost foolproof and impossible to catch.”

The TikTokker said she figured this out when she liked a celebrity’s photo on Instagram and she was surprised when they liked one of her photos.

She said they went back and forth in a “game of tag” liking each other’s photos and she added, “Meanwhile, this entire time they do not follow me, and I don’t even follow them. All of a sudden I see that they put me on their “Close Friends.””

Sofia added, “I was freaking out because I was like, ‘Oh, my God,’ like, ‘They know who I am.’”

Sofia decided to test out her theory and posted a photo saying what the temperature was on that day where she lived.

She explained, “This person puts on their close friends, the temperature, the same one and says, ‘That’s not bad.’ They were responding to me through their close friends.”

Sofia continued, “We are having full conversations through “Close Friends” and the reason that this is so genius is that even if [someone] was on it, she didn’t see the private conversation that was happening.”

She figured out that her celebrity admirer had a girlfriend and she wrote the woman.

Sofia said, “I did send a wild text being like, ‘Hey, girly, your man is cheating through the close friends.'”

She added, “If you feel that someone is cheating on you, check the “Close Friends.” It’s just so smart… maybe y’all already knew this, but I didn’t.”

