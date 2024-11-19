Amazon Customer Claims That Many Products Sold On The Site Are Counterfeits. – ‘It doesn’t matter if you buy directly from a seller.’

Buyer beware…

A TikTokker named Liv posted a video on the social media platform and warned viewers about counterfeit items being sold on Amazon.

Liv told viewers, “Amazon has a massive counterfeit problem and it doesn’t matter if you buy directly from a seller.”

She said, “And that’s especially scary when you are buying things such as cosmetics or supplements.”

Liv shared a screenshot of an article from retaildive.com that said Amazon removed more than 7 million fake products from its website in 2023.

Liv said an Amazon worker told her that the fake goods issue all starts with Amazon’s fulfillment centers and she used CeraVe cream as an example.

Liv said, “So, CeraVe is sending their products to Amazon, and Amazon will deliver it to you. The problem is that once it gets to the Amazon warehouse, anything that has the name CeraVe Moisturizing Cream, it’s all gonna be under the same SKU number, no matter who it comes from.”

Liv said this results in counterfeit goods being grouped in with legit ones.

She added, “A lot of the stuff that they sell is literally just things that they got from Temu, Shein, or AliExpress, and they just mark up like ten times the amount they bought it for and then resell it to you.”

