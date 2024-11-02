Annoying Husband Wanted His Wife To Get A Share For His Daughter In The Estate From The Wife’s Parents, So She Asked Him If He Would Do The Same Thing For Her Children!

Some people can be really unfair and unreasonable at times, and nothing brings out entitled behavior like the writing of a will.

AITA for telling my parents to not include my stepdaughter in their will? I (35f) have 2 kids (17 m/f twins) and 1 stepdaughter (18) who I met when she was 11. The other day, I was at my parents house going over some estate planning as I am the executor.

While reviewing, I saw my folks had split their assets to be half for my 2 siblings and I and the other half for their grandkids—all to be distributed evenly. My stepdaughter was included. When I asked them about this, they said they wanted to be fair. Their estate isn’t super large, but the sum would be substantial (think new car).

I told my parents that while generous of them, I didn’t think it would be necessary and would be better to split between their 5 grandkids. When we got home, my husband said he overheard what I said and that I was being an AH for alienating his daughter. I told him my reasoning was because she is the only child/grandchild/niece on both her parent’s sides and that she would be set.

Her grandparents own multiple properties, her uncles are fairly well off and live in a HCOL area, and well, she’s the only kid and it’s not looking like (at least in his side) that she’ll have any cousins. Plus, their collective net worth is substantially more than my side. I also asked him if his parents included my kids in their estate, but he refused to answer.

Still. He said I was being an AH and accused me of not caring about her future. I think I was doing the right thing by looking out for my kids and their cousins. AITA?

