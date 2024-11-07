Boyfriend Pushes For Big Birthday Plans But Then Bails Last Minute. Now She Feels He Ruined Her 25th.

Despite not being a fan of birthdays, this girl let her boyfriend convince her to take time off and get excited for a special trip.

But after weeks of anticipation, he cancelled everything due to his college applications, leaving her sitting alone on her 25th birthday with no backup plans.

Read on for the story…

AITA for telling my boyfriend he “screwed” up my 25th birthday? So its my birthday today and for weeks my boyfriend has been asking me to apply for a 3-4 days leave from work so we could go for a vacation to celebrate my 25th. I’m not a fan of my birthday, haven’t been for years, don’t like wishes, and I almost always end up crying. But this time since he really wanted to celebrate it I was considering going with his plan. The only issue is that my elder brother is getting married in November so I’ve already applied for a 7 days leave at work and taking the time off for my birthday was difficult.

Birthdays and PTO don’t mix.

For weeks I told my boyfriend to cancel the plan but he insisted; mind you he didn’t do any pre-bookings so I wasn’t so sure. In the end, he succeeded in getting me a bit excited for the trip and I was looking forward to it. I applied for the leave and in the end, my boyfriend ended up cancelling the plan because he’s too caught up with his college application and education loan process. I was disheartened but I was okay with it since I knew he was in a really tight spot and caught up with deadlines with his application.

Pretty annoying…

I told him, we don’t have to go away but I wanted to go to the amusement park for my birthday. I’ve never been to one or sat in a roller coaster and wanted to do that for my 25th. It is a day trip. I mentioned it to him multiple times and he kept saying we’ll book tickets a day prior once he has more clarity on his application. A day prior to my birthday he was busy running between different banks trying to secure his scholarship and he told me that we’ll have to cancel the plan since there is a possibility of the admission’s office reaching out to him for his interview. He didn’t want to be outside when he got this call incase he missed it. Mind you, he finally submitted his application on 10th oct evening, it is now 11th oct 1:40 am. The chances of them responding this quickly is slim but he didn’t want to risk it.

This seems like a common pattern.

A big part of me understands but another part of me feels hurt. I didn’t want to celebrate my birthday in the first place, he got me all excited and then cancelled. It’s my 25th and I feel he kept dragging his feet with our “plans” so I didn’t make plans with anyone else either. Now its my birthday but I’m sitting alone. I don’t want to get upset at him but I feel like he’s screwed up my birthday. Am I the jerk here?

Even though she understands his situation, it still stings.

Reddit thinks that’s a pretty lame move on his part.

In fact, this person goes so far as to question if he’s a narcissist.

This person summarizes it up, and. yes, it’s really as bad as it seems.

This person has some solid advice on what to do next.

Seems like he did more planning to let her down than to actually celebrate—yikes!

This relationship might not stand the test of time.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.