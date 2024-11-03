Bride Accuses Caterer Of Flirting With Her Fiancé, And It Leads To A Last-Minute Food Cancellation And Throws Their Wedding Into Chaos

Planning a wedding can get stressful, but when tensions boil over, things can take a serious turn.

Especially when accusations fly, and people start questioning each other’s intentions.

So, what would you do if a bride-to-be suddenly accused you of flirting with her fiancé, then threw an insult-laden tantrum, only to beg for your help when you decided to cancel the catering just weeks before the wedding?

Would you forgive her?

Or would you stand your ground and refuse to cater the event?

In today’s story, one caterer finds herself in this very tough spot and decides to cancel.

Here’s what happened.

Aitah for canceling the catering for a wedding in 2 weeks because the bride accused me of flirting with her fiancé? Most of our communications have been through emails, but we have met twice: once with their wedding coordinator and once just with the couple. The second time, she got very upset and said, “Enough! You are being way too cutesy and flirty with my fiancé. Stop it now! We are getting married. Get your desperate hands off my fiancé. How would you like it if I put this in your reviews?” I was shocked because I almost only talked to the woman because of my experience with weddings; it is the woman who is in charge, and you need to please.

The bride-to-be flipped out on the caterer and her fiancé.

Her fiancé wasn’t flirtatious either, not with me anyway, but he did give me many compliments on the menu, like, duh? Isn’t that good? And apparently, he laughed too hard at my jokes because when he tried to calm her down, she told him he was giggling like a dork at my lame jokes and why not just **** her already. Then she turned to me and called me a pathetic cow and told me to get my own man. I told both of them to leave, and then I returned their deposit. She started bombarding me with emails and messages because she couldn’t find new catering this fast. AITA?

It sounds like she’s a real bridezilla.

Let’s see what advice the fine folks over at Reddit had to offer her.

This is so on point!

It sounds funny that a client can be fired.

Most reasonable people would’ve canceled the service.

This person is spot on – she sounds very insecure.

Who knows how the bride would’ve acted on the actual wedding day, especially with emotions running even higher.

Chances are, it could’ve been an even bigger disaster with all the stress.

