Bridesmaid Told The Bride-To-Be She Couldn’t Afford To Pay For Her Own Bouquet, So Her Friend Removed Her As A Bridesmaid

It’s understandable if brides-to-be have specific requests for their wedding.

After all, it’s their special day and everybody wants it to be perfect.

However, if the requests are too expensive and you can’t afford it, how would you tell it to them?

This woman was honest in saying that she couldn’t pay for her own bouquet because she had other financial commitments.

Find out how the bride reacted.

AITA for refusing to spend $130 on a bridesmaid bouquet when I’m the bridesmaid? I was a part of one of my close friends’ bridal parties. She’s always struggled financially a little bit. And now she’s getting married.

This woman agreed to pay for her own bridesmaid dress.

She asked if us bridesmaids could pay for the dresses, and we said yes. Then, she asked if we could pay for our own bouquets. I said, of course, to help her out.

She offered to just make the bouquets.

But later on, I find out that the bouquets were going to be more expensive than the dress at $130 each! She chose the most expensive bouquets. I’ve offered to even make all of them myself, but she’s refused because these are the ones she wants. I’m the youngest bridesmaid, only in my early 20s. Some of the other girls didn’t seem too eager about it, but I was the only one who said something to the bride.

The bride-to-be removed her from the party.

I was polite, and just tried to let her know that I have other financial commitments. And spending $130 on flowers that will be thrown away after the wedding seems a little steep. She’s now removed me as a bridesmaid. I’m not sure what to do. AITA?

Yikes! What happened there?

Let’s see what others have to say about it.

Bet she’ll be thankful she got out.

She’ll definitely have more crazy requests as the wedding day goes closer.

