Car Dealership Owner Thinks Kias Are The Worst Car To Buy And Explains Why

I guess not everyone likes Kia cars…

A car dealership owner named Yusuf took to TikTok to sound off against the car brand and he didn’t hold back.

Yusuf told viewers, “I’ve learned the hard way to stay away from Kias. I don’t have many Kias if not any in my inventory because not only do they have engine issues and electrical issues. I have a high return rate on [them].”

He added that Kia owners have to wait a long time to get their vehicles fixed and he said that Kias are easy to steal, which leads to insurance issues.

Yusuf conceded that Kias have an “amazing price point for features, technology and safety.”

But in the end, he adds that he doesn’t think the good features are worth it.

Yusuf used a 2016 Kia Sorrento as an example and said that the car has had a lot of problems and only has 75,000 miles on it.

Take a look at the video.

Now let’s see what folks had to say about this.

One viewer chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared a tip.

And this person asked a question.

He didn’t hold back!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!