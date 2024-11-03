November 3, 2024 at 10:49 am

Car Owner Said Buying Car Parts Off Of Amazon Is A Bad Idea. – ‘Be careful.’

Have you ever bought car parts from Amazon?

I personally have not, but a woman named Sofi did and she took to TikTok to warn viewers about doing it.

The text overlay on Sofi’s video reads, “Be careful when ordering car parts on Amazon.”

It turns out that Sofi bought carbon fiber mirror caps for her ride.

She spent $63 on the mirror caps…but they don’t look much like carbon fiber.

The caption to her video reads, “And no I didn’t think that 63$ was sus.”

Hmmm…

Take a look at the video.

It didn’t work out so well for her…

