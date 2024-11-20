Chipotle Customer Claims That The Chain Charges Different Prices For The Same Items

Based on all the stories I’ve seen lately, the bigwigs at Chipotle might want to consider some kind of internal audit about how its employees serve food AND charge customers.

And here’s another example…

A man posted a video on TikTok and claimed that the prices at his local Chipotle keep changing from week to week.

The man said to viewers, “Yo, somebody needs to explain this **** to me. Why is Chipotle so inconsistent with their prices? Like, the first time the smoked brisket came out, I went and got steak with smoked brisket as my extra meat, and that was like $15, and I got guac with it.”

He continued, “Second time, same order, that was $23.”

The man said his third visit was almost $30 and he said, “What the **** is this $29, bro. Like, what the **** are they doing out here, bro?”

Good question, bro…

Take a look at the video.

Now check out how TikTokkers reacted.

This viewer chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And one viewer asked a question.

That doesn’t look right…

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.