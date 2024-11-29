College Students Kept Blocking His Driveway With Their Cars, So He Decided To Make Their Rudeness Backfire

Some people seem to think that there aren’t any real consequences to breaking some pretty basic laws such as blocking someone’s driveway with your car.

Parking in the Entrance to My Driveway Backfires I used to live in a small apartment complex near the state university. It was a big university & parking was scarce. And all too often, some student would park in the entrance to my driveway, blocking me in.

He tried to ignore the problem for awhile.

I had graduated from college by then & remembered those days of frantically trying to get to class on time. So at first, I tolerated the parking violations. But the parking violation kept happening over & over again, by different students.

Finally, enough was enough!

I was getting sick of it, sick of being blocked in & unable to drive my car. Student, be more responsible & considerate & give yourself enough time to find a legal parking spot! So one morning, when I saw that my driveway was blocked yet again by a student who illegally parked there, I called a tow truck & had the car removed. Enough is enough! I’m not going to be punished by your lack of planning, college student.

Problem solved!

Next, I watched as the student who illegally parked in my driveway entrance freaked out upon seeing that her car was gone! And after that, this illegal parking problem greatly improved. I think word got out that blocking our driveway would NOT be tolerated. Oh sweet justice!

It’s great that he didn’t end up having to tow more than just the one car.

I’m kind of surprised it didn’t happen a few more times.

