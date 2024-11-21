Costco Customer Showed How The Store’s Rotisserie Chickens Can Get You Sick. – ‘Put it in something else if you want to wait to cook it.’

Beware of rotisserie chickens from Costco!

That’s the message from a TikTokker named Tiffany who took to the social media platform to share her thoughts on the subject.

Tiffany reacted to the news that a Costco customer got sick after eating a rotisserie chicken that came in a plastic bag.

Her advice to TikTok viewers is to remove the chicken from the plastic bag as soon as they buy it.

Tiffany added that people should also re-cook the chicken when they get home because she claims that Costco doesn’t cook their chickens all the way.

Tiffany said, “When you get it, immediately put it in some other form. [Do] not leave your chicken in this. Put it in something else if you want to wait to cook it.”

She added, “Because I’m gonna wait and I’m still gonna bake this. Once I get ready for at least 10, 15 minutes. Because it’s never really done. Do this. I’m telling you, it will save your life.”

Check out the video.

Here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared a tip.

And this viewer spoke up.

Beware of the chicken…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!