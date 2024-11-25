Costco Has Great Pizza At Great Prices, But According To This Customer They Are Now Requiring A Membership To Use The Food Court

Having a membership at Costco can get you some great perks, but you don’t need a membership to use some of them.

TikToker @madimarisoul had been enjoying the Costco food court for years without a membership, but it sounds like they changed the policy.

She starts her video by saying, “I liked Costco, but some of y’all are taking your job way too seriously now. All I wanted was a slice of Pizza.”

Apparently an employee was enforcing the new policy when she tried to walk in the exit.

She explains, “I start to walk in and she goes, Woah Woah Woah. Do you have a membership? And I was like, I’m just trying to get a slice of pizza. And she goes, yeah, but do you have a membership?”

I can definitely see being disappointed that Costco wouldn’t let you use the food court without a membership anymore, but sometimes stores change their policies, no big deal, right?



Well, after a lot of complaining, she finally decides that she will just get a membership so she can enjoy the pizza.

She explains, “So, I get up to the desk and they are like, you wanted a membership? And I’m like, I really just wanted a slice of pizza and I didn’t know you had to be a member for that. And he was like, just a slice of pizza? And his friend comes over and he’s like, help her out.”

So, it sounds like these other employees were willing to let her get her slice of pizza without the membership.

What a mess.



In the end, she is still upset with the initial employee and wraps up her video saying, “Anyway, petition for everyone to just kick that lady out!”

Wow, she was just doing her job!

I can see how it would be annoying to lose your source of inexpensive pizza, but it isn’t the employees fault.

The video is worth a full look as she explains the whole story.

Check out the comments here.

This person worked for Costco and says there is no need for a membership for the food court or pharmacy.



Here is someone who says this lady is too entitled.



Here is a commenter who says they are cracking down on the rules.

Just follow the store’s policy and quit complaining!

It is pretty good pizza, though.

