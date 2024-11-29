Couple Wanted Their Wedding To Be In A Generous Friend’s Backyard, But A Jealous Groom’s Outrageous Request Made The Host Rescind His Offer

Planning a wedding is all about bringing people together, but not everyone can find common ground.

When a bride invites a past partner to her wedding, the groom furiously insists the ex not attend. The only problem? The wedding is set to take place on his property.

AITA for not letting my best friend have her wedding on my property after being uninvited? One of my (29M) best friends “Carla” (31F) is getting married soon. It’s only meant to be a small backyard-type wedding, but they’ve been planning it for a few months now. Originally, it was supposed to be on my property. They wanted it because it’s private, has lots of open space for the reception, a nice view, and the house could be used for them to get ready and stuff. Of course, I said yes. She and her fiancé “Rick” were very happy.

Thing is, Carla and I do have a history. We went out on and off in college but decided to stay friends. Then I met my wife, we got married, Carla met Rick, and now here they are.

Now, my wife knows I went out with Carla back in college, and she didn’t care. Carla still went to our wedding and everything. I never knew if Rick was told or not. It’s not my relationship, therefore not my business to say anything, so I never did. Rick found out recently and not in the best way. Not sure how, but from what I heard from friends, one mutual friend told him (no idea why) we used to date.

Not only that, but apparently Carla said a couple of years ago she was still in love with me when she was already dating Rick. I don’t have actual confirmation if that’s exactly what he was told.

All Carla’s told me is that Rick was told about our past, and he’s angry at her for never saying anything.

It became quite a drama, and I didn’t hear from her for over a month until now. She told me they’re going to couples counseling and that the wedding is still on.

But Rick requested that I not attend. It sucks, but I totally get why he wouldn’t be comfortable. Then I asked the obvious question: Where are they going to hold the wedding then?

To my surprise, she said they still want it at our place. Rick said so too, and in my mind, I’m going, “He doesn’t want the guy who dated his fiancée years ago at the wedding but still wants the wedding at his house.” My wife and I are expected to just…not be at our home that weekend.

I told Carla no. They’re going to have to find someplace else since we’re not going to simply leave our home to them for the weekend. Not only for safety reasons, but it just doesn’t make sense. Rick doesn’t want me around because he’s not comfortable but is comfortable enough to have their wedding at my house?

They really want their wedding here though, and because of that, I’ve been bugged by not only her but also Rick and some friends who think I’m being a petty jerk for not letting them have the wedding here anymore.

Honestly, I don’t think that I am. It just doesn’t make sense at all to have to leave our own place for a wedding we’re no longer welcome to and leave our home totally vulnerable. Still, I’m being accused of sabotaging their wedding, and Rick believes it’s the least I can do after everything. AITA?

This commenter goes as far to say that Rick doesn’t want the wedding to go through at all.

This redditor wonders how the homeowner and former lover found himself in this position in the first place.

It’s clear to this user that the homeowner hasn’t actually done anything wrong here.

