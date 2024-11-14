Coworker Insulted Her And Even Told Others About Her Living Situation, So She Made Up A Story That Painted Them In A Bad Light

Some people think it’s okay to make fun of others’ misery and difficulties.

This woman had a coworker who insulted her just because she’s living in a tent, and told some of their coworkers about her situation, too.

So as a way to get back, she made up a story that put the coworker directly in her shoes.

Read the full story below.

Coworker slandered me so I got revenge…. I was working in a kitchen doing some casual work, mostly food preparation. Crappy job, to be honest.

This woman was a victim of insults and funny comments.

Anyway, one of the dishies found out that I was living in a tent (house prices are out of control!). And spread it around work, telling everyone and started making snide comments to me in front of others, like offering to lend me his bed.

So she started a rumor to get back at her coworker.

So, I started telling people that he was just mad at me because I stopped sleeping with him (we never did, LOL). Eventually. someone told his girlfriend and they had a big fight over it. He never spoke to me again.

Petty but smart!

Let’s check out what others have to say about it.

This one shares their thoughts.

This user did the exact opposite.

Indeed!

This one reminds us of the golden rule.

Finally, some positive comments.

If he can’t take the heat, stay out of the kitchen.

Literally!

