Pregnant Commuter Left Completely Stranded on Packed Train After a Car Full of Passengers Refuses to Offer a Single Seat

It’s pretty mind-blowing and disappointing to see how some folks treat strangers these days.

And this video is probably gonna make you shake your head in disgust!

A pregnant woman shared a TikTok video and showed why common courtesy just doesn’t seem to be that common anymore.

The TikTokker filmed the video on a crowded train.

She wrote in the text overlay, “POV: You are heavily pregnant, but nobody offers you a seat on the train.”

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “I already hate public transport, but being pregnant made me hate it even more. I only took the train because it was a few stops to my prenatal appointments. Driving meant congestion charge, finding parking and instant nausea so the train felt like the easier option.”

She added, “I went to my appointments every month sometimes twice a month and I can honestly say I think I was offered a seat maybe once.”

The caption continued, “The rest of the time I was just standing there heavily pregnant, holding my bump on trains while people stared straight at their phones pretending not to notice. One time I was so hormonal and overwhelmed that I actually cried and just went back home because no one even offered.”

She added, “Maybe it sounds entitled, but pregnancy hormones don’t exactly help you brush things off. People will literally watch a heavily pregnant woman standing on a packed train and suddenly everyone avoids eye contact.”

Check out the video.

@gxselle_m I already hate public transport, but being pregnant made me hate it even more😮‍💨 I only took the train because it was a few stops to my prenatal apts. Driving meant congestion charge, finding parking and instant nausea so the train felt like the easier option🫠 I went to my appointments every month sometimes twice a month and I can honestly say I think I was offered a seat maybe once🥲 The rest of the time I was just standing there heavily pregnant, holding my bump on trains while people stared straight at their phones pretending not to notice🥴 One time I was so hormonal and overwhelmed that I actually cried and just went back home because no one even offered🥲 Maybe it sounds entitled, but pregnancy hormones don’t exactly help you brush things off🥴 People will literally watch a heavily pregnant woman standing on a packed train and suddenly everyone avoids eye contact🙃 #pregnancyjourney #mumsoftiktok #pregnancytiktok #firsttimemum #pregnantlife ♬ original sound – SPAM LIKE = BLOCK

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a skate shop employee who got in trouble with parents for trying to protect their toddler.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person spoke up.

Another viewer nailed it.

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

What happened to common courtesy…?