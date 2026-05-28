Wedding Guest Worried She’ll “Outshine” the Bride Sends Her Outfit Choice—Driving the Bride Into Fit of Uncontrollable Laughter

Some people really think they’re the main character everywhere they go.

This bride kept the dress code for her Halloween themed wedding pretty relaxed. Guests could either wear black or dress with the theme, and she honestly didn’t care how fancy or casual people wanted to be as long as they had fun.

Then, one woman reached out with a very dramatic message.

She claimed she wanted to make sure her vintage dress would not “upstage” or “outshine” the bride on her own wedding day.

That alone already made the bride roll her eyes a little.

But then the picture of the dress arrived, and suddenly the whole situation became hilarious instead of annoying.

Read on to see exactly what happened.

“I don’t want to outshine you on your wedding day…” When planning my wedding, I had a semi dress code, which was only that nobody wear a specific color (it was what I was wearing), and they could either dress according to the theme of the wedding (it was Halloween) or simply wear all black. I didn’t care if they wore a black ball gown or black jeans, it was their choice, and I just wanted them to be comfy and have fun. So former friend, let’s call her Vile, sent me a message one day, asking me if she could send me a picture of the dress she wanted to wear. She wanted to make sure it would be appropriate, as it was a vintage number, and she “didn’t want to upstage me and outshine me at my wedding.”

Even before the dress, she was having problems with her.

I had been having issues with her previously and was already sick of her crap, but since her husband was one of our groomsmen, I figured I could tolerate her for the day by just limiting our interactions with her. So before even seeing a picture of this allegedly amazing dress she wanted to wear, I told her “Don’t worry, Vile, I am certain you won’t upstage me. But I would love to see this dress.” Cocky of me, I know, but **** it and **** her. I eagerly awaited the picture of what I envisioned to be some otherworldly, amazing vintage number.

The dress was laughable at best.

She sends it…and I dang near fell out of my chair laughing. I thought she was joking!!! It was a faded, black, baggy-looking belted 70s dress. It looked like someone took a Matrix-meets-bag-lady-knockoff out of the trash, poured dust on it, washed it in pee, and voila! I was both amused and confused. Amused because this was the amazing dress that was supposed to knock my socks off (well, I guess it did, but for all the wrong reasons), and confused because what the Sam **** did she think I was going to wear to my own wedding? A burlap sack?

Thankfully, the woman didn’t show up.

She is also very self-absorbed/self-centered, and thinks because she is super skinny that she is a great beauty, so I suppose she felt that no matter what she wore, she was going to “upstage/outshine” me. I simply sent her a message back and told her the dress she chose is fine, so long as she was comfortable in it, that was all that mattered. She didn’t say much after that. She ended up NOT attending our wedding and honestly, we were all glad she didn’t. She claimed anxiety but honestly, I think it was because she didn’t get the reaction she wanted from me, and she realized she wasn’t going to be the center of attention, so she stayed home.

Now, she doesn’t talk to her at all.

A few months later I stopped all contact with her, not because of this particular event, but several other things that had building up prior to our wedding. We later found out she was emotionally abusive to her husband, as well as physically abusive if drinking. The final nail in the coffin was her disrespecting my home and getting mad when called out on it. I wish to all that is holy and unholy I still had the picture of that monstrosity she planned on “upstaging” me with, and if I ever do find it, I shall definitely share it here for your viewing pleasure. But that is my “wedding drama.” 🤪

Yikes! That woman sounds very exhausting.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who was totally humiliated when he learned the real reason his friends had ditched him.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit have to say about her.

Women like this are annoying.

Apparently so.

As if that’s all it would take.

That’s always rude.

Chasing reactions from people must be exhausting.

The woman clearly wanted the bride to gasp over the dress or reassure her that there was no possible way she could “outshine” her at the wedding. Instead, she got a polite response and no real attention from it.

That probably bothered her more than anything else.

Some people lose interest quickly when nobody feeds into the drama they tried to create.