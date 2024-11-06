Customer Brought Her Own Avocado To A Restaurant And Nobody Stopped Her

I remember seeing a guy at a restaurant once who brought his own bottle of Ranch dressing with him…and all I could do was silently admire him.

Because I don’t have the guts to do something like that!

And I also admire the woman you’re about to see in this viral TikTok video!

Her name is Jasmine and she showed viewers how she took matters into her own hands when she decided to dine in at an eatery.

Jasmine’s text overlay told viewers that she brought her own avocado and a knife to the restaurant where she ate.

In the video, Jasmine cut the avocado in half (with her own knife) and gets down to business!

Hey, whatever floats your boat!

Check out the video.

Now check out what folks said on TikTok.

This viewer is on board with this idea.

Another person spoke up.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And she didn’t get caught!

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.