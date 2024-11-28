Server Says Customers Have Terrible Manners In Big Groups And Are Ordering Food Whenever They Want. – ‘I know what I want. I’m having this.’

Do you remember when manners were a thing? Well, according to a server they’re well and truly, history!

If you go for dinner with your family and friends, it’s kind of a gesture of care that you wait for everyone to order, isn’t it?!

Well, TikToker @housecatchronicles, who serves at restaurants, says this old-fashioned gesture is dying out for a me-me attitude. Ouch!

She told her followers: “As a server, I’m astounded by the number of people that I’ve encountered over the past few years that have no interest in waiting for their entire table to be ready to order before they attempt to place their order.”

She told how she’s been working at a restaurant for three years and doesn’t know if this is only the customers she’s seeing or if it’s the norm everywhere now.

The server seemed concerned this was in fact a “general lack of manners that we are currently experiencing in society.”

And to be frank, who hasn’t seen this, right?

Some people just seem kinda self-entitled these days.

She added: “But never before in my career have I experienced this many people who are exhibiting this type of behavior,” she said.

The server said those who act this way are literally from every walk of life, “all races, all income brackets.”

She continued: “I could have a party of four, and I’ve given them the appropriate amount of time to look at the beverage menu.”

But rather than everyone order at the same time, she said one out of three will pipe up ‘I know what I want. I’m having this.’

Eek.

“You can’t wait?” she asked. She went on to say that people are doing this with food orders too.

“You need to order your steak right now? You can’t wait for your brother and his wife to finish making their decision?” she finished.

And yeah, even though I am kinda hungry right now, this is rude and I’m going to wait until I finish this post, to eat. Ha!

Ordering while your loved one is still looking, ugh. Rude or just hunger?

Watch the full clip here:

Here’s what people thought of the clip:

Ouch!

Some folks are not in agreement with the server at all!

Servers of the world unite!

Manners do seem to have gone by the wayside.

But maybe people are just hungry.

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.