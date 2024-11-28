Daughter’s Halloween Party Guest List Sparks Drama When Excluded Classmate’s Mom Demands An Invite

Not everyone gets along, and this is especially true when it comes to kids in middle school.

So, what would you do if your child was planning a party and insisted on excluding one classmate?

Would you encourage them to invite everyone?

Or would you honor their wishes?

In the following story, one mother faces this exact dilemma as she stands by her daughter’s decision to exclude a particular classmate.

Here’s how it all played out.

AITA for allowing my daughter to exclude the class clown from a Halloween party even though most of the girls were invited? My daughter, Emma (11F), is planning her Halloween party. We’ve invited most of the girls in her class since they’re all pretty close, and she’s known many of them for years. However, there’s one girl in her class, let’s call her Lily, who’s known as the class clown. She is new this year. My daughter greatly dislikes her and made it clear she doesn’t wish to invite her. I am fine with that; she is in middle school and can pick the guest list. Lily’s mom found out about the party (I’m guessing from another parent). She reached out to me, asking why her daughter wasn’t invited when most of the girls from their class were. She asked me to reconsider and invite Lily to avoid making her feel left out, especially since they are new to the school.

Emma’s mother did not hold back.

I told her that my daughter picked the guest list and she isn’t close to your daughter. She reiterated that she should be invited since most of the girls in the class are. I told her no again. She asked why, and I told her the truth. That my daughter doesn’t like your daughter and finds her annoying. That she is the class clown and disruptive, and my daughter doesn’t wish to deal with her outside of school. The mom called me an AH, and other parents are contacting me. Some say I am in the right, and others say to invite her. AITA?

On one hand, you don’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings, but on the other, you don’t want to upset your daughter at her party.

Let’s see what advice the readers over at Reddit have to offer her.

Ultimately, the guest list is up to Emma.

However, this could backfire later on if the other girls decide to exclude her from a party.

