Divorced Woman Refused To Give Her Wedding Dress To Her Estranged Ex. Now Her Ex’s Friends Tells Her That She’s A Terrible Person.

AITA for not giving my wedding dress to my ex? I (29F) was married to “Anna” (31F) for 3 years. We had been friends since high school, and got married as soon as we were both out of college. Anna is trans, and came out about 2 years in, but had been hiding it for a long time.

This woman shared how divorcing her partner felt painful and difficult.

It was an extremely difficult time for both of us, and ultimately, I couldn’t stay. It had less to do with her being a woman, and more to do with her personality and behavior changing so much, and not in a good way. The person I fell for didn’t exist anymore, and maybe never did. Divorcing was messy and painful, and I avoid her as much as I can.

She decided to declutter and give away her wedding dress.

I finally started dating last year, and I’ve met someone. When we started making plans to move in, I decided that it was a good time to do a clear out. I still had my wedding dress, and I decided to pass it on to someone else who could make better memories with it. It was my perfect dress, and I know a lot of people who are either planning or about to be planning their weddings.

She got a message from Anna who wanted to take the dress from her.

I posted about it on SM, so my friends could have first dibs, and several people were interested. The next day, I get an email from Anna who says she wants the dress. It was an odd request because from the report of my mutual friends, she is still single.

She said another friend called the dibs first.

I can’t imagine what she would do with the dress. Our body sizes are so different that I don’t think the dress could even be altered to fit her. So, I told her that another friend had already called dibs.

They’re arguing about it.

Anna has been arguing with me ever since. I’m trying not to engage. She’s saying that it was her wedding, too, and she should take precedence over some rando. It’s the least I could do. Several of her friends have contacted me to tell me what a terrible person I am. And how upset refusing has made her, when she’s already having a rough time.

And now, she’s confused about whether or not to give in to her request.

I’m conflicted now because this obviously means a lot to her. But the idea that she would keep my wedding dress when we’re divorced and not really even friends makes me feel weird. I think it would be better for the dress to go to someone who’s going to love it and wear it on their special day.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

Here’s a short but straightforward comment.

Block her, block everyone, says this user.

This one shares a valid remark.

Here’s another sensible comment.

Finally, here’s a suggestion from this user.

Her dress, her decision.

Simple as that.

