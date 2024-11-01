Doctor Complains About Slow Computers And Says That The IT Staff Is Only “Faking Work,” So This IT Person Inconvenienced Him Even More

Some people don’t take complaints well.

This IT person, for instance, received a complaint from a doctor, saying their computers and printers are slow.

The doctor also said that the IT staff is not doing anything and just faking their work.

So, to get back at him, he made their computers even slower.

Read the full story below.

Doctor, I’m not as good as you I am an IT manager, and in one of our clients, we have a private medical facility. Fast forward to yesterday, I am checking a computer in an office, and the doctor arrived.

A doctor complained to this person.

He started with all sort of complaining (as usual) because they’re computer is slow, the printer is always out of paper, and all the usual BS. Then he said something like this: “Yeah, because we’re doing important things, and you’re just going back and forth faking things on computers. I have no time for you!”

He thought of a way to inconvenience the doctor even more.

I went back to our office, got a coffee, and thought about that. “He has no time? Really? Well, let’s check your computer, and how can we make your job way slower.” So, we decided to set the port of the switch at 5 mbps for the computer and the printer in his office.

The next day, he found a note.

He didn’t call. I told this to the guys replacing us for the afternoon, and went home. Today, I found a post-it.

He told the doctor it would take time to fix the problem.

“Doctor X complained 10 minutes after your shift ended. I went there and yeah, it takes 2 minutes to print a sheet of paper.” We told him it will take a few days to solve.

Let’s find out what other people have to say about this.

It’s a petty revenge on the doctor, but did he even think about their patients?

It seems not.

