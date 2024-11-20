Dramatic Drone Video Of Massive Explosion During Test Of Deep Blue Aerospace’s Nebula-1 Rocket

There is nothing quite like a massive explosion to get the heart pumping, which is why they are used so effectively in Hollywood blockbuster movies. In real life, large explosions are obviously very dangerous and in some cases, terrifying.

When conducting advanced rocket testing, however, explosions are almost expected at this point. There have been some incredible examples of this from Space X while testing its many different developments, including the revolutionary Starship.

A recent video of the Chinese Nebula-1 launch vehicle, however, might just be the most impressive explosion to date.

Thankfully, this was just a test of a new reusable, two-stage rocket from Deep Blue Aerospace.

This kerosene-fueled rocket is 11 feet wide and 69 feet tall, making it quite impressive. It is touted to be able to carry about 4400 pounds into low-Earth orbit, with that number expected to go up to 17,000 pounds soon.

By all measures, this test was very successful right up until the last hurdle, touching down on the ground.

The rocket takes off smoothly and flies up to three miles high. As it is descending, it has a drone flying around it taking great video of the entire event.

Everything appears to be going very smoothly as it is dropping towards its target. According to reports, it was in position to land within less than two feet of the desired point, which is almost perfect.

As the drone films the rocket coming down, it flips to slow motion just after the landing feet deploy. It then drops the last few feet onto the ground more quickly than it should have, and explodes in dramatic fashion.

The video of this event is worthy of any movie set, but it was filmed live during a real test.

As anyone who follows advanced rocket testing will tell you, explosions are not hoped for, but they are pretty common, so this isn’t a big setback for the company.

They are expected to launch another rocket in November to continue their testing and improvement.

You can see the amazing video here:

The private sector space race has produced some great results, and breathtaking explosions.

