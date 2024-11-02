Driver Blinds Someone With High Beams And Ends Up Learning A Slow Lesson As A Result

Sometimes, when someone’s making your night harder than it has to be, you’ve got no choice but to return the favor.

So, what would you do if someone impatiently rode your bumper with their high beams on, turning your drive into a nightmare?

Would you pull over and let them pass?

Or would you make things more difficult for them?

In the following story, one driver found themselves in this exact situation.

Here’s how they handled it.

High beams in my mirror I had a drop-off in a complex last night. It was rainy, dark, and not easy to see, and it was my first time in this complex. It had a long driveway. And this car was behind me with its brights on, making my night just that much harder. The guy must have lived there and knew every turn and exactly where he needed to go, but he was kind of impatient.

Annoyed, he slowed down.

Make my life hard? I’m going to a crawl and going to the center of the roadway, so you can’t get by. I’m taking my time. Forget you and your brights in my mirror. Had you not had your brights on, I’d just pull over and let you pass and get you out of my hair. But now it’s going to take you that much longer to get home. Eat it!

Those kinds of situations are never good.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit had to say about this situation.

This sounds fun.

Turning the mirrors is the right move.

Good point; road rage is scary.

Geez. This person goes all out.

The person deserved this,

That said, you have to be careful messing around because some people go overboard when pushed.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.