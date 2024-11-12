Electrician Offered A Stark Warning About The Dangers Of Using Power Strips Incorrectly. – ‘Are we trying to burn this house to the ground?’

Power cords…we all use ’em!

But are we using them safely?

An electrician named Brandon posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about the dangers these devices may pose.

Brandon told viewers, “You can’t make this type of stuff up. I mean, you just have to see it to believe it.”

He showed viewers a power strip with two other power strips plugged into it…and one of the strips was being used to give power to a light.

He said the person responsible “ran screws right through the surge protector. Do you know what’s behind there? Wires. Wires, that’s what’s in there, and he ran screws right through that sucker.”

Brandon added, “Are we trying to burn this house to the ground or what? You cannot make this up.”

In his caption, he said that this was an “Electric nightmare.”

Let’s see what he had to say.

And here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.

This viewer made a funny comment.

Another TikTokker weighed in.

And this viewer didn’t hold back with the sarcasm.

Stay safe out there.

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.