November 16, 2024 at 10:48 am

Employee Said She Was Overpaid $1,000 At Her Job And Now They Want Her To Pay It Back. – ‘How is that my problem?’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@ashmani95

What are you supposed to do if your employer accidentally pays you more money than they owe you?

Tell them about it?

Save it for a rainy day?

Spend it?

A woman named Ashley faced that dilemma recently and she took to TikTok to tell viewers about what happened.

Source: TikTok

Ashley said, “My employer wants me to pay them $1,000, because apparently, back in November they overpaid me.”

She added, “How is that my problem? That y’all don’t know where you put your money.”

Source: TikTok

Ashley continued, “That is not my problem. And, baby, that **** gone. It came in November. And it left in November. This just seems like a personal problem, and you just gotta take the loss. This is not my problem.”

This doesn’t sound good…

Source: TikTok

Take a look at her video.

@ashmani95

Sorry no returns after 30 days 🤷🏽‍♀️ #work #money #moneyback #job #notmyproblem #workproblems

♬ original sound – Ashley

Ashley posted a follow-up video and said, “So this is a period of time when I was transitioning from full-time to part-time work, so I wasn’t aware, really, of how much I was supposed to be paid really. And I don’t typically look at my paycheck. I have direct deposit. I don’t know many people who look at their paycheck all the time.”

Take a look…

@ashmani95

Replying to @cheapspeedgt I didn’t do anything knowingly so…

♬ original sound – Ashley

Here’s how TikTokkers reacted.

This person shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

Another person chimed in.

Source: TikTok

And this TikTokker said she needs to get a lawyer.

Source: TikTok

She’s in a bit of a pickle.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter