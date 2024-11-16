Employee Said She Was Overpaid $1,000 At Her Job And Now They Want Her To Pay It Back. – ‘How is that my problem?’

What are you supposed to do if your employer accidentally pays you more money than they owe you?

A woman named Ashley faced that dilemma recently and she took to TikTok to tell viewers about what happened.

Ashley said, “My employer wants me to pay them $1,000, because apparently, back in November they overpaid me.”

She added, “How is that my problem? That y’all don’t know where you put your money.”

Ashley continued, “That is not my problem. And, baby, that **** gone. It came in November. And it left in November. This just seems like a personal problem, and you just gotta take the loss. This is not my problem.”

Ashley posted a follow-up video and said, “So this is a period of time when I was transitioning from full-time to part-time work, so I wasn’t aware, really, of how much I was supposed to be paid really. And I don’t typically look at my paycheck. I have direct deposit. I don’t know many people who look at their paycheck all the time.”

She’s in a bit of a pickle.

